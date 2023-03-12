The first Saturday Night Live guests of April have been revealed. During tonight’s episode, which was hosted by Jenna Ortega and featured two musical performances from The 1975, an onscreen message between commercials revealed that Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary will host the first SNL episode of April. The news was then shared on SNL‘s social accounts shortly after.

Joining Brunson will be rapper and singer Lil Yachty, who is still hot off the release of his critically-acclaimed new album, Let’s Start Here.

Yachty’s latest album features him making a departure from his Soundcloud rap stylings and experimenting with a more psychedelic rock sound. In a recent interview with Billboard, Yachty revealed that making this album was vital for him to show his fans — and more importantly, himself — his wide range of musical talents.

“There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references,” he said. “They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air on Saturday, April 1 at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The episode will also stream live on Peacock.