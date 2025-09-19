Lil Yachty keeps morphing, showing off new facets of his sound with every new release. Just when you think you’ve got him pinned down, he jukes, popping up with another surprising evolution of his flow or unexpected beat choice.

Just check out “Silver Lining,” his new single with cult-hero Texas rapper Sauce Walka. It’s another instance of Boat zigging when you expect him to zag; after revamping his “Michigan Boy” persona alongside Babyface Ray on “Wavy Crete,” Yachty goes full-on backpack rapper on “Silver Lining.”

Over a spacey, almost drumless loop, Yachty defends his spot in hip-hop: “The hatred comes from GMs in my DM’s / Never CEOs creeping, leaking spillage out the mouth / How they say hip-hop ain’t a n**** house when he ain’t got a housе?” It turns out Yachty is just as cozy on a Griselda-style soul loop as he is on the cloudy 808s of “Won’t Diss You” or the futuristic funk of “Murda.”

Although Yachty has kept up a steady stream of single releases over the past couple of years since Let’s Start Here, he seems hesitant to announce a new album. Still, he’s got plenty of new material for whenever he decides to do so.

Watch Lil Yachty’s “Silver Lining” video featuring Sauce Walka above.