Lil Yachty Rings Bells And Busts Shots In His Surreal ‘Murda’ Video

At this point, Lil Yachty and Lyrical Lemonade are about as sure a thing as Tyrese Haliburton and game-winning shots (as I type this, the Pacers are official 1-0 over the Thunder in the NBA Finals). Speaking of shots, in the video for his latest loose single, “Murda,” Yachty certainly unloads plenty in a surreal sequence in which he goes guns akimbo, blasting away at unseen targets (because he’s got a woman’s hands over his eyes). There’s also some gravity shifting stuff that would make Christopher Nolan nod his head approvingly.

The video is the latest in a stream of inventive visuals from Lil Boat going back several months to when he dropped three songs in one night, including “We Ball Forever.” After debuting a new haircut at Rolling Loud in Miami last December, though, he seemingly laid low, until popping back up in April with a “Can’t Be Crete Boy” visual featuring Veeze. He also guest-starred on 2 Chainz’s “Sista Wives,” suggesting that he might be getting more active in the coming weeks and months. An album announcement would certainly be welcome news for his long-suffering fans, who haven’t gotten a new project from him since the rock-tinged Let’s Start Here in 2023. Stay tuned.

Watch the video for Lil Yachty’s “Murda” above.