Lil Yachty Doesn’t Have Time To Talk In His ‘Won’t Diss You’ Video

Lil Yachty’s string of lighthearted standalone singles continues with “Won’t Diss You.” The video is shot is a very guerrilla style with fisheye lens, a la ’90s skate videos, and the aesthetic is classic Boat. Yachty dances alongside his fleet of cars and in a grassy field without a care in the world, clad in a preppy pink-and-green polo shirt. Although the lyrics are vaguely threatening, you get the impression it’s all performance, and really, he just likes to rap for fun.

For the past couple of years, it’s increasingly begun to look like the Atlanta rapper has no intentions of every releasing another full-length album again. His “rap as hobby” approach has led to a plethora of colorful singles like “Murda,” “Can’t Be Crete Boy” with Veeze, “We Ball Forever,” and more, but no release date or album announcements since 2023’s Let’s Start Here, which low-key wasn’t even a rap album.

To be honest, though, it seems like a wise approach; Yachty’s keeping things fresh and light, making sure he stays relevant between projects, but taking his time to make sure his next album is actually something worth putting out. It’s an approach that more of his peers should be emulating.

You can watch Lil Yachty’s video for “Won’t Diss You” above.