Lil Yachty is maintaining his momentum after having dropped his critically-acclaimed fourth album, Let’s Start Here back in January. Tonight (April 1), Yachty made his debut on the Saturday Night Live stage, where he performed, “The Black Seminole,’ the opening track from the album.

During the performance, Yachty maintained an air of mystery, wearing dark sunglasses and a hoodie. The stage was lit with blue and black lighting, and filled with plants and greenery. In the background was a flashing moon surrounded by a rainbow. Yachty was accompanied by an all-women backing band, for which he had posted a call for auditions back in January.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, he elaborated on why he wanted to assemble an all-women band.

“I just feel like women don’t get as much respect as men when it comes to the music industry,” said Yachty. “So I was like, ‘These songs are pretty badass, and I want to show women playing them.”

Midway through the performance, the beat transitioned to a smooth, vocal interlude, performed by Diana Gordon, who delivered smooth, impeccable sounds, dressed in an elegant ivory gown.

You can check out the performance of “The Black Seminole” above.