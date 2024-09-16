The Bear didn’t get a second consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophy at the 2024 Emmys, but the show hardly went home empty handed. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas all won in their retrospectives categories, and co-creator Christopher Storer was presented with Outstanding Directing for the “Fishes” episode. Lionel Boyce didn’t officially win anything, but he won the hearts of Loiter Squad fans everywhere by wearing clothing with a nod back to his Odd Future days.

As noted by GQ, Boyce, who plays pastry chef Marcus on the FX series, was “dressed in a smart black zip jacket with roomy pleated trousers, a club collar shirt with a pastel pink tie, and a wool baseball cap, all from Odd Future founder Tyler, the Creator’s label Golf Le Fleur.” He took off the beanie, so you know it was a big deal.

“Custom @lefleur for the Emmys,” Boyce wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Tyler, @darrenvongphakdy, @bykaidan, and @ruby.vickers for making it happen. Also thanks @nilou_nilou for always helping with the styling.”

Ahead of the Emmys, Boyce told Variety that he was on a plane when he learned about his first nomination. “I was asleep, and I woke up to a text,” he said. “I didn’t buy Wi-Fi, and I forgot to put my phone on airplane mode, so I got a random text saying, ‘Hot damn!’ I woke up all confused, and there were a couple of people on the plane who knew, so they said, ‘Congrats’ and stuff.”

The Bear season 4 does not currently have a premiere date.