Here’s A List Of Some Of Your Favorite Artists’ First Tweets

Last night (November 17), #RIPTwitter was trending on Twitter as people said bye to the platform. Why? Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site and the instability that followed, specifically the reported mass exodus of employees over the past few days, has people thinking Twitter won’t last much longer.

If this really is the end, Twitter had a strong run. The social media site was launched in 2006 and not too long after that, it really took off and attracted big-time celebrities. So, as this trying time for Twitter, let’s look back at the first-ever tweets from some musical artists.

Drake’s first tweet was from March 28, 2009, and it reads, “Fine…you got me.” For reference, he previously noted on his MySpace page that he didn’t intend to ever get on Twitter.

Fine…you got me. — Drizzy (@Drake) March 28, 2009

Drake’s first tweet. He had previously said on his MySpace he was never going to make a Twitter despite so many fake accounts popping up. He finally gave in back in ‘09 😭 Drakkardnoir days 🥀 pic.twitter.com/hMl9Zh94B2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 18, 2022

Speaking of Canadians, Justin Bieber entered the Twittersphere right as his career was about to take off: His first post directs to his MySpace page and says, “Check out my single ‘ONE TIME’ on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber.”

Check out my single "ONE TIME" on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 12, 2009

Others were trying to get a feel for the place with their first tweets. Alicia Keys wrote in 2009, “It’s officially me, the real AK…trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY!” In 2010, Lil Wayne wrote, “im super new to this twitter sh*t but wudup tho !……….follow me biot¢h……….wudup mak……happy bday LO……8 days of freedom..ym.” Carly Rae Jepsen’s first tweet seemed to be styled like an early-era Facebook status update: “Carly Is finally on twitter.”

It's officially me, the real AK…trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY! — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 25, 2009

im super new to this twitter shit but wudup tho !……….follow me biot¢h……….wudup mak……happy bday LO……8 days of freedom..ym — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 22, 2010

Carly Is finally on twitter — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) March 17, 2009

Check out some other first tweets — from Eminem, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Madonna, and others — below.

This is Hov… Ahmir! Half! Haa. — Mr. Carter (@sc) November 22, 2008

We Made You — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 21, 2009

Welcome to the official Miley Cyrus "Gypsy Heart Tour" twitter page!!! — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 30, 2011

op rehearsing for my video just dance and am now at wmc to perform at the Armani and nervous records party. But I am no nervous record! … — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 27, 2008

this is my new twitter. i'm losing my fucking mind — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) January 21, 2011

Hello everyone! from the One Direction boys. x — One Direction (@onedirection) October 30, 2010

The Wait Is Ova. Nov 23 09 — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 13, 2009

testing twitter out — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 4, 2009

Got a new song coming this weekend yo. SPREAD THE WORD #postmalone — Post Malone (@PostMalone) November 2, 2012

Ssup it's P and i am OTHER. I'd like to send my first tweet and thank everyone who has supported my vision and endeavors over the years. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) July 20, 2011

I was FINALLY convinced to get on Twitter! Follow me guys! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 27, 2009

got a thousand fans on facebook so we made a twitter, now just gotta find out how to use it — Disclosure (@disclosure) June 30, 2011

What they do? My first day on TWITER! Im on tour right now and will be in Amarillo, TX tonight! Make sure your there!! – Pit — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 16, 2009

sitting on my ass in Jakarta — Goat lord (@deadmau5) March 1, 2009

Hello world! — Zedd (@Zedd) June 14, 2010

i was just on Shade 45, (Sirius Radio) WHAT THE FUCK!>? im trippin ballz right now… — Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) December 9, 2008

Madonna answers you Monday at 10pm ET via Twitter account @MadonnaMDNAday use #askmadonna in your tweet. Watch http://t.co/Dmez4Qf9 — Madonna (@Madonna) March 25, 2012

gettin ready to rock #current — diplo (@diplo) November 5, 2008

Sometimes I get overwhelmed with how many ways there are to communicate and I panic and think about starting again. This happens often. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) February 25, 2009

Having lunch in LA — Gerard Way (@gerardway) November 18, 2008

Hello followers ! :) — David Guetta (@davidguetta) March 17, 2009

check 1, 2……. — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) March 28, 2010

Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside… and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2009

GOIN 2 CLIVES GRAMMY PARTY 2NIGHT!! — LILJON (@LilJon) February 8, 2009

heading out — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 28, 2009

