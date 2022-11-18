Twitter logo
Here’s A List Of Some Of Your Favorite Artists’ First Tweets

Last night (November 17), #RIPTwitter was trending on Twitter as people said bye to the platform. Why? Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site and the instability that followed, specifically the reported mass exodus of employees over the past few days, has people thinking Twitter won’t last much longer.

If this really is the end, Twitter had a strong run. The social media site was launched in 2006 and not too long after that, it really took off and attracted big-time celebrities. So, as this trying time for Twitter, let’s look back at the first-ever tweets from some musical artists.

Drake’s first tweet was from March 28, 2009, and it reads, “Fine…you got me.” For reference, he previously noted on his MySpace page that he didn’t intend to ever get on Twitter.

Speaking of Canadians, Justin Bieber entered the Twittersphere right as his career was about to take off: His first post directs to his MySpace page and says, “Check out my single ‘ONE TIME’ on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber.”

Others were trying to get a feel for the place with their first tweets. Alicia Keys wrote in 2009, “It’s officially me, the real AK…trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY!” In 2010, Lil Wayne wrote, “im super new to this twitter sh*t but wudup tho !……….follow me biot¢h……….wudup mak……happy bday LO……8 days of freedom..ym.” Carly Rae Jepsen’s first tweet seemed to be styled like an early-era Facebook status update: “Carly Is finally on twitter.”

Check out some other first tweets — from Eminem, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Madonna, and others — below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

