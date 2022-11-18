It looks like all of the unconventional forms of promotion for Drake’s new album — a parody SNL performance, a spoof Howard Stern interview, a fake Vogue cover, a phony NPR Tiny Desk — were worth it. Drake and 21 Savage’s highly anticipated Her Loss debuted at No. 1 and ended Taylor Swift’s unprecedented reign. But they didn’t stop there.

Her Loss landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, which is 21’s third time there and Drake’s 14th. This makes Drake tied with Jay-Z for most No. 1s on that chart. Who will be the one to reach 15?

Though a few rappers have been pushing back their albums due to the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff, 21 Savage explained why he and Drake didn’t in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. “It was just so much going on, so much negative, sad energy,” he said. “We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherf*ckers a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to. Cause at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, sh*t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherf*ckers in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward.”