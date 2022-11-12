A celebration of life event was held this afternoon for the late rapper Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The eulogy was performed by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church, where Ball was an avid member.

A press release from Takeoff’s team confirmed that a number of musicians made appearances to pay tribute to their friend and talented artist. Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Kiari “Offset” Cephus, relatives who made up the rap trio Migos with Takeoff, spoke at the funeral. Other speakers included Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

In addition, musical performances were held by Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage. The New Mercies Church provided the choir.

Other notable guests, who didn’t speak or perform, included Drake, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, City Girls, YG, Russell Simmons, Lil Yachty, and many more.

“We formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family,” Drake said during a recent Sirius XM show. “So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

The Canadian rapper also paid tribute to Takeoff in a previous Instagram post. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now,” he wrote. While Drake had been scheduled to play a show in NYC today, he moved the dates to attend Takeoff’s funeral.