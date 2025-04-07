After a nearly decade-long hiatus, in 2019 Little Brother reunited for their studio album, May The Lord Watch. But it appears Little Brother’s time together has come to an end–yet again.

Today (April 7), Little Brother announced their Curtain Call: The Final Tour. As the title suggests, the 12-city string of shows will serve as Little Brother’s last tour. Over on X (former Twitter), Little Brother’s Big Pooh seemingly confirmed their indefinite hiatus.

“Because we completed the mission,” he wrote when questioned about the group’s decision to hang things up.

When asked if Little Brother would drop a final album, Big Pooh replied: “No album. Just the tour.”

The ticket sale for Little Brother’s Curtain Call: The Final Tour is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 at 12 noon local time. Find more information here. Continue below to view Little Brother’s Curtain Call: The Final Tour dates and official poster.