Little Girl Has Appropriate Reaction To Listening To Bad Brains For The First Time

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.12.13 10 Comments

If you’re like me, you don’t want to have kids to proudly carry on the family name or because you and your wife are going through something, and the only thing that will help stop the fighting is to make a child — you want kids because you want to see their reaction to awesome music by awesome bands, like the Clash, the Replacements, Minor Threat, and, in the case of future slamdance enthusiast Adeline, Bad Brains.

All kids should be as cool as little Adeline, and if mine aren’t, and they listen to Coldplay instead, WELL THEY CAN GET THE HELL OUTTA MY HOUSE. /plays I Against I at maximum volume

(Via Boing Boing)

Around The Web

TAGSBAD BRAINSKICK ASS PARENTINGKIDSlittle girls

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP