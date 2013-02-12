Little Girl Has Appropriate Reaction To Listening To Bad Brains For The First Time

If you’re like me, you don’t want to have kids to proudly carry on the family name or because you and your wife are going through something, and the only thing that will help stop the fighting is to make a child — you want kids because you want to see their reaction to awesome music by awesome bands, like the Clash, the Replacements, Minor Threat, and, in the case of future slamdance enthusiast Adeline, Bad Brains.
All kids should be as cool as little Adeline, and if mine aren’t, and they listen to Coldplay instead, WELL THEY CAN GET THE HELL OUTTA MY HOUSE. /plays I Against I at maximum volume
m/ on little girl !
More punk, less Wiggles for kids.
Not only does she rock out, she tells him to turn it up
That was my favorite moment of the whole video.
My 6-year-old loves Buffalo Soldier by Marley. I can confirm that it rules when your kids get stoked on rad music.
That kids got that P.M.A., and I love it!
If my children don’t crank “Unsatisfied” when they turn 13 and start hating everything, I don’t want to have them.
Well done Adeline. Well done indeed. My step daughter used to love metal and punk, but then unfortunately, she went to school, where all the other little girls loved Taylor Swift. She still loves to sing along to Primus and The Flaming Lips though, so I will take the good with the bad.
My 11 month old son head bangs to everything. Whether its Sleep, Minutemen or Britney Spears (see step daughter comment above, im sorry), the little bugger is over in a corner holding himself up by any surface available and waving his arms swinging his head around. Makes me such a proud dad. Id submit a video, but I’m a lazy lame-ass with a broken smartphone, so, yeah, thats that.
this is the perfect music for high energy kids… throw on some bad brains, kids mosh around…. and before you know it, BOOM nap time!!!
Yeah, ’cause the reason to have kids is to validate your own hipster ethos and keep you from feeling past it. Grow up — when you become a parent, being hip doesn’t matter anymore (actually, it never did), just being a caring parent. Don’t make the idiotic mistake the baby boomers did and try to pretend that you’re more important than you are or that passage from state to state in life doesn’t apply to you. Get over yourself. I have an astonishingly cool 10 year old son, and I would be humiliated to talk like you commenters. Grow up before your kids do.