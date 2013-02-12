Little Girl Has Appropriate Reaction To Listening To Bad Brains For The First Time

If you’re like me, you don’t want to have kids to proudly carry on the family name or because you and your wife are going through something, and the only thing that will help stop the fighting is to make a child — you want kids because you want to see their reaction to awesome music by awesome bands, like the Clash, the Replacements, Minor Threat, and, in the case of future slamdance enthusiast Adeline, Bad Brains.

All kids should be as cool as little Adeline, and if mine aren’t, and they listen to Coldplay instead, WELL THEY CAN GET THE HELL OUTTA MY HOUSE. /plays I Against I at maximum volume

(Via Boing Boing)