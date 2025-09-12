In October, Little Simz will co-star in a new movie on Netflix called Steve alongside Cillian Murphy. The film, which is based on Max Porter’s bestselling novel Shy, follows the head teacher at a financially strapped reform school in the mid-90s. The cast also features Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, and Emily Watson, and it looks like a thoroughly wringing emotional experience.

Simz does her damnedest to capture that experience in her new song “Don’t Leave Too Soon,” which will appear on the movie’s soundtrack. Built around an atmospheric, moody drum&bass loop, the song — which was co-written with Miles Clinton James and Matthew Nelson — reflects the spirit of the film’s tense battles with mental health, and the sound of the score, which was composed by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury.

The video captures clips from the film, which include some hyperrealistic scenes highlighting the stress the students — and their teacher — feel throughout, culminating in a disorienting camera rotation that feels like the world turning upside down. This includes Simz performing in an auditorium where the floor suddenly becomes the ceiling.

Also in October, the London rapper will embark on her second US headlining tour, promoting her latest album, Lotus.

You can watch Little Simz’s “Don’t Leave Too Soon” video above.

Steve is coming to Netflix on 10/3, with a limited theatrical engagement beginning on 9/19.