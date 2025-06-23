Little Simz Returns To North America For Her 2025 ‘Lotus’ Tour Dates

Little Simz is coming back to America after her 2023 tour for No Thank You, promoting her new album, Lotus. Beginning in October, the tour comprises 13 dates, including stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angles, New York, and Toronto.

Tickets for the Lotus Tour go on sale on Friday, June 27th at 10 AM local time. Presales begin Tuesday, June 24th at 10 AM local time. You can find more information at LittleSimz.com. See below for tour dates and venues.

Lotus is Simz’s sixth studio album and was preceded by the singles, “Flood,” “Free,” and “Young,” with features from Cashh, Lydia Kitto of Jungle, Michael Kiwanuka, Miraa May, Moses Sumney, Moonchild Sanelly, Obongjayar, Sampha, Wretch 32, Yukimi Nagano of Little Dragon, and Yussef Dayes. It topped the UK R&B Albums chart upon its release, coming in No. 2 on the UK Independent Albums chart, and No. 3 on the UK Albums chart.