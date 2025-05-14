Little Simz Becomes Old Simz In The Punk-Inspired ‘Young’ Video

Ahead of the release of her new album Lotus, Little Simz has shared her latest single-word song. First, it was “Flood,” then “Free,” and now comes “Young.”

The posh punk (not pop punk) track comes with a video directed by Dave Meyers that finds Little Simz as a bass-wielding granny. “I was able to tap into a character. That was fun for me,” she wrote in a statement. “It’s just a moment of light heartedness.”

Little Simz also announced a pair of headlining dates in the fall: Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 16 and London’s The O2 on October 17. Tickets are on sale here.

Lotus was originally scheduled to come out on May 6 before it was delayed to to June 6. “That time has come and unfortunately I’m having to push my album back due to scheduling of shooting a movie that just came in. Not ideal for me or you I know, trust me I’ve tried many ways around it but just means I can’t do the film otherwise,” Little Simz wrote on Instagram in April. “If there was ever a time I ask for your grace and patience it is now.”

You can watch the “Young” video above.

Lotus is out 6/6 via AWAL Recordings. Find more information here.