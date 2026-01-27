Lizzo is coming off a 2025 that saw her go all-in on rap with a new mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. She also popped up on Cardi B’s hotly anticipated second album. Now her 2026 is off to a busy start, as today (January 26), she announced a run of 12 shows at the Blue Note Jazz Club’s New York and Los Angeles locations. The performances, happening in February and March, will feature jazz and flute arrangements of Lizzo’s songs, made especially for these gigs.

Ticket availability begins with an artist pre-sale starting January 28 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a public on-sale starting January 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the LA shows here here, and for the New York shows here.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Love In Real Life, an album Lizzo previously proclaimed was finished. Late last year, though, she indicated she may opt to not release it, saying, “By 2025, I’ve changed, the world has changed so much, and so much has happened. It just wasn’t what I was feeling right now. I was like, ‘I need to do sh*t differently and I don’t know what it is, but I’m going to just start following my instincts.'”

Check out all of Lizzo’s upcoming shows below.