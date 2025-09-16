Cardi B’s new album, Am I The Drama?, is finally arriving after years of delays this Friday, September 19. While she has yet to reveal the tracklist — which will include her previously released singles, “WAP” and “Up,” and newly released “Imaginary Playerz” — she has shared the featured artists that will appear on it.

In addition to expected names like frequent collaborators Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, there are up-and-coming talents like fellow New Yorker Cash Cobain and breakout R&B stars Summer Walker and Tyla. There are also some unexpected names, including Janet Jackson(!) and Selena Gomez(!!).

During a Spaces chat with fans, Cardi explained why other names fans might have expected didn’t appear on the album, saying, “We have asked and everything but one thing I don’t do: I don’t beg, baby… If y’all wanted these artists on the f*cking album, well, maybe y’all should have called them. ‘Cause I did… I can’t control people.”

Cardi said earlier this week that she’ll have an announcement every day until the release. She followed through earlier today with the reveal of her Little Miss Drama tour dates, and with two days left until the release, that tracklist has to be on Wednesday or Thursday.