Lizzo would argue she is Beyoncé’s biggest fan (and she sort of has proof). Back in 2023, Bey publicly declared her love for Lizzo among a few other women entertainers on “Break My Soul — The Queens Remix.”

Initially, thought Beyoncé’s name-drop was a cruel prank, or so she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I thought somebody was messing with me,” she said after revealing she learned about the moment via text. “And then, I was like, ‘OK, it’s in a song, maybe it’s quick.’ And then when I found out what it actually was, it was her paying homage to all of the women who inspire her, that really moved me.”

She later chimed: “And by the way, it’s not like she just used me cause she needed someone — she said Grace Jones twice. That means she really wanted to say my name. I’m very, very honored to this day. I love her very, very much. And, yeah, I’m still gooped and gagged.”

Lizzo then went to gush about attending the Renaissance World Tour live. “And she put me in the family,” she said.” I’m next to Kelly [Rowland], I’m next to Solange.”

As you can see Lizzo’s soul is far from broken.

Watch Lizzo’s full appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.