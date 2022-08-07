In the latest remix of Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul,” the Renaissance hitmaker mashes up the hit single with another classic, Madonna’s “Vogue.” On the bridge of “Break My Soul (Queens Remix), Beyoncé updates Madonna’s iconic tribute to the icons of the past, shouting out the people who have inspired her in the past and continue to inspire her today.

“Queen mother Madonna, Aaliyah / Rosetta Tharpe / Santigold / Bessie Smith / Nina Simone / Betty Davis / Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’/ Lauryn Hill / Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu / Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo / Don’t just stand there, get into it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it,” she says on the Bridge

She later shouts out Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Michelle Williams, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston, saying, “Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah / Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki.”

Since the remix’s release on Friday, several of the women have reacted to their name checks with glee.

“I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO,” said Lizzo in a tweet, with a video embedded of her sharing a story, saying, “I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance, and she laughed in my face, she said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and she laughed in my face. I only have one thing to say.” Lizzo then proceeded to play a portion of the bridge.

Santigold also took to Twitter, saying, “Thanks to @beyonce Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back! Letting the people KNOW about all these Black women, powerful powerful spirits, many of whom never received the acknowledgment they deserved!”

Jill Scott, to whom Bey refers as “Jilly From Philly,” reacted saying, “In a fast ass world, I register greatness gently, deliberately slower than admittedly most. I FEEL a thing & I can wholeheartedly say THIS IS MY FAVORITE LIFE. I LOVE YOU @Beyonce.”