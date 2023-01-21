Though Lizzo may not have been present at Beyoncé‘s lavish performance in Dubai, Lizzo made sure she was tuned in. Though Bey had previously stated that no phones would be allowed during the performance, some fans sneakily streamed portions of the performance.

Lizzo revealed she tuned into one of those live streams, noting on Twitter that this was her 11th time watching her perform live, albeit not in person.

“I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime,” she said. “and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed.”

I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime… and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed. — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 21, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, she revealed the previous times she had seen Bey live. As a superfan, she revealed that she has seen the Renaissance artist throughout nearly all of her eras, and in some rather unexpected venues.

“1- the dunvale Walmart parking lot in Houston (destiny’s child)

2- the Houston rodeo

3- the Beyoncé experience

4- I am tour (I went alone)

5- mrs carter

6- on the run

7- 2016 VMAS

8 Beychella

9- Formation MIA (opening night)

10- Formation LA (yes i saw it twice),” she said.

1- the dunvale Walmart parking lot in Houston (destiny’s child) 2- the Houston rodeo 3- the Beyoncé experience 4- I am tour (I went alone) 5- mrs carter 6- on the run 7- 2016 VMAS 8 Beychella 9- Formation MIA (opening night) 10- Formation LA (yes i saw it twice) https://t.co/3TAaZPgrJk — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 21, 2023

Last year, Lizzo revealed that the first time she saw Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, she was a teenager and had skipped school to do so.