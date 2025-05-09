Lizzo is a stark advocate for body positive. But the “Don’t Make Me Love You” singer’s love of her body shows up the most below the ankle. Yesterday (May 8) discussed an area of her body she’s recently received a lot of love for — her feet.

During an appearance on Ziwe, Lizzo opened up about not only her admiration for her “little piggies” as well as score on WikiFeet. “I have precious little piggies,” she said. “I knew that I had a celebrity foot rating, and that it was quite high.”

However, shortly after her discovery, she experienced every foot model’s nightmare. “Then my toenail fell off,” she continued. “And I was not able to wear open toe shoes for a year. It was like a turtle shell. There was another toenail growing underneath. Close-toed shoes at the f*cking Met Gala… it was disgusting.”

Lizzo’s friend and fellow recording artist Dua Lipa referred to the platform as a “horrible website.” But Lizzo believes body positivity requires love to all part of your body, especially the feet.

With a total of 390 votes (which includes 119 beautiful, 55 nice, and 78 OK ballots), Lizzo might want to give foot modeling a chance when she retires.

Watch Lizzo’s full interview with Ziwe above.