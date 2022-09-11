Lizzo Backstage VMAs 2022
Lizzo Is Ecstatic After Jojo And Jojo Siwa Made ‘2 Be Loved’ TikTok Videos

Lizzo is extremely talented and successful, yet as humble as they come. Her performances carry such confidence and vigor that it would make sense if no one ever tried to replicate them. However, Jojo and Jojo Siwa made the bold attempt by performing their own renditions of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” on TikTok. Evidently, they nailed it as Lizzo responded with enthusiasm.

In a TikTok video shared on Twitter on Saturday (September 10), Siwa can be seen dancing energetically in a driveway loaded with fancy cars to Lizzo’s upbeat record. The video then transitions to Jojo singing a rousing cover backed by accompanying singers before Lizzo comes on the screen.

“Not both Jojo’s doing ‘2 Be Loved’ in the same damn day,” the Special artist said. The moment led her to try and turn the performances into a challenge of sorts. “Jojo Siwa! Jojo Jojo! Now I need all the Jojo’s to do ‘2 Be Loved.’ Joe Jonas, K-Ci & Jojo, Jojo The Dolphin, Mojo Jojo, b*tch!”

Time will tell if another Jojo steps up, but her enthusiasm makes the moment the icing on the cake of what has been a successful year for Lizzo. She released Special back in July to major fanfare, led by the singles “Grrrls” and “About Damn Time.”

Check out the TikTok videos and Lizzo’s reaction above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

