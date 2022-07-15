Lizzo Wants To Let Loose In Her Vibrant New Record ‘Everybody’s Gay’

Lizzo is talented at commanding our attention in many ways, and this week the superstar shares her new record “Everybody’s Gay.” The uptempo dance bop shows the full extent of her vocals, her fun-loving disposition, and her willingness to shake the table with such a title. She sings about her excitement to go out, release her inhibitions, and even partake in demon time.

“Everybody’s Gay” arrives as part of Lizzo’s latest studio album Special, led by singles “About Damn Time” and “Grrrls.” Special, which was finished back in March according to the 34-year-old, marks her first project since the massively successful breakout, 2019’s Cuz I Love You, backed by the smash hit “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo will also be teaming up with American Express for Lizzoverse, an “immersive planetarium-esque lightshow experience produced by Superfly” in support of Special.

Despite the slowed releases, Lizzo has made her presence felt. She teamed up with Cardi B for “Rumors” back in August 2021, hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live this past April, joined Harry Styles on the Coachella stage that same month and opened the 2022 BET Awards back in June. Lizzo also recently pledged $500,000 from her upcoming tour to planned parenthood and pro-choice organizations on the heels of the controversial Roe. v. Wade decision; Live Nation will match her donation, making it $1 million going toward the important cause.

Check out Lizzo’s new record “Everybody’s Gay” above.

Special is available now via Atlantic Records and Nice Life. Listen to it here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.