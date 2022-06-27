Lizzo is a fantastic performer, and she punctuated that with her performance of “About Damn Time” at the 2022 BET Awards. Dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the disco ball lingering behind her on the LED screen, the Grammy winner played the flute to open the performance before flexing her vocals as dancers flanked in front and behind her.

Lizzo is no stranger to the BET Awards as she has been nominated for five since 2019, winning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist in 2019. The “Truth Hurts” singing has also been nominated for two BET Hip Hop Awards, won one of the 11 Billboard Music Awards she has been nominated for, and two of the 8 Grammys she has received nominations for. Lizzo notably holds the Guinness World Record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the US singles chart for a rap single by a female artist.

Lizzo has released two songs so far this year, June’s “Grrrls” and April’s “About Damn Time.” She collected a collaboration with rap’s biggest stars with last year’s “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. Lizzo has not released a full-length project since 2019’s Cuz I Love You, but next month she will release her third album Special.

You can check out Lizzo’s BET Awards performance in the clips above.

