Lizzo is here to remind us that we are special. Last night (May 19), during a stop on her Special 2our in Omaha, Nebraska, she shared a message with her fans who are in danger of losing reproductive rights and trans-affirming care.

“Anyone who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare,” she said in a video captured by a journalist who was in attendance at the concert.

This statement came after Nebraska’s passing of LB574, a bill banning abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, along with gender-affirming healthcare for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people under the age of 18.

Elsewhere during her speech, Lizzo offered words of affirmation to her fans, particularly the younger ones worried about the future of the world.

“It really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them,” she said. “Let me be your safe space tonight. Young people, don’t let anybody tell you who you are, don’t let any law tell you who you’re not. You are who you are. I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be here in any form. These laws are not real. You are what’s real.”

Amazing. Lizzo, in front of thousands of people, confronts LB574 – a gender affirming care ban and abortion ban – in Nebraska tonight. "Don't let anyone tell you who you are. These laws aren't real. YOU are real."pic.twitter.com/UqzIvaUA1T — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 20, 2023

You can see a clip from the show above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.