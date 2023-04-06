Lizzo just made her cameo in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She played the role of the Dutchess Of Plazir-15, who is the wife of Jack Black’s character, Captain Bombardier. Black shared a selfie with Lizzo and wrote that he had “so much fun” working with her. Now, the “About Damn Time” singer shared her own post.

Alongside a photo burst featuring a selfie of her in costume, as well as another silly selfie with Black and other pictures, she wrote about how she cried after being offered the role. The caption reads:

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Find Lizzo’s post below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.