Lizzo is one of the brightest stars in music, but that doesn’t prevent her from regularly dealing with conversations about her body, like when somebody shared a naked photo last month in an attempt to body-shame her. Now, she has taken a couple minutes to speak out about her fitness habits and goals.

In a TikTok post stitching a video from another user, Lizzo said, “Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness. Heavy… f*cking… on it. I just wanted to stitch this to show support to you because this creator, specifically, said, ‘I’m looking for people that I can resonate with.’ Very, very same.”

After explaining that he has “a very high-performance job” that requires “a lot of physical endurance,” she continued, “As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously. I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out. […] I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin, I don’t ever want to be thin.”

