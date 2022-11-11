Lizzo is dropping a new documentary, Love, Lizzo, later this month on HBO Max — and she just released the first trailer for it. Love, Lizzo will detail how Lizzo’s life and early career days shaped her into the massively talented flute-playing pop star she is today.

“No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always chasing the music. Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing,” Lizzo says in the trailer. “Nobody was trying to sign a fat, black girl that rapped, sang and played the flute.”

“Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves,” she continued. “Music gave me the opportunity to be who I am.”

The teaser opens with Lizzo playing to massive crowds and posing for chic photoshoots. Then, she gives fans a snapshot behind-the-scenes, with archival photos and video footage of her younger self, who was shy but writing pop songs in her childhood home.

According to the press release, “this is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself” and “shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Lizzo’s Love, Lizzo documentary is out 11/24 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.

