Lizzo might still be on the road for her Special tour, but that doesn’t mean she’s skipping out on Halloween festivities. This past weekend, the “About Damn Time” singer has been slaying the Halloween game with some incredible costumes.

On Friday (October 28), Lizzo dressed as singer, rapper, and influencer Chrisean Rock, wearing her hair in a long braid, and rocking a chain and hoop earrings. In a video shared to Instagram, Lizzo is seen lip-syncing to Rock’s song, “Vibes.”

Though some felt the costume was in poor taste, given the nature of Rock’s relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Blueface, Rock co-signed Lizzo’s costume, commenting “Awwwwwwww I love dis” on her post.

Yesterday, she recreated several iconic memes dressed as Marge Simpson. Covered in yellow makeup, wearing a large, blue wig and a tight green dress, Lizzo impeccably channeled the legendary TV mom and replicated a meme in which she is seen covering her face in embarrassment. Also in her posts are her reenacting a meme of Marge krump dancing, and a meme of a wide-eyed Marge with her husband, Homer, at a winery.

ROLLIN W THE HOMIES pic.twitter.com/OSEVUpGJd7 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 29, 2022

Check out her costumes above.

