Today, Lizzo is one of music’s brightest stars. Even though that hasn’t been true for very long — with her commercial breakthrough being 2019’s “Juice” — she’s been a professional in the music industry for over a decade now. All of that is to say that she has quite the story to tell and now, she’s going to: Today, she announced a new documentary: Love, Lizzo.

The film is set to premiere on HBO Max on November 24. Beyond that, not much else is known about the documentary. Lizzo shared a poster for the film and it features the aforementioned information, a photo of her smiling with her eyes closed, and the tagline “Truth Heals,” a nod to her No. 1 single “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo also captioned her post, “Finally telling my story, MY WAY.”

Finally telling my story, MY WAY. ❤️ 11/24 pic.twitter.com/ilKZc4wImz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 12, 2022

Lizzo has added a number of documentary-worthy happenings to her life story recently. Last month, she got to play a 200-year-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison in concert. She also performed an emotional hometown concert in Detroit not long ago, a special moment that left her with a feeling she said was “indescribable.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.