Lizzo is far from coy about her sexual liberation. A track called “I Love You B*tch,” from her latest album, Special, is evidence of this, as she tells her best friend, “I want to text you these fire nudies.” While she didn’t specify the nature of her conversations with her peers in the music industry, she admits that she and Rihanna occasionally DM from time to time.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (per Yahoo), a fan called in and asked if they could ever expect a collaboration with Rihanna.

Lizzo then asked the fan, “Okay, did the army send you? Rihanna was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a Lizzbian for a day.'” (“Lizzbian” is the stan name for fans of Lizzo.)

The “About Damn Time” singer continued, saying that the two will playfully flirt with each other, and occasionally talk about sex.

“We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other,” Lizzo said. “We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna.’ So congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”

Additionally, Cohen asked Lizzo about other celebrities who have slid into her DMs. She didn’t call anyone out by name, but she implied that several big names have tried to shoot their shots.

“You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin’.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today,'” Lizzo says.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.