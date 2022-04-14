Lizzo is gearing up to take over the summer. She gave a head’s up about her goals earlier this week as she teased the release of her latest song, “About Damn Time,” through a confident Instagram video. Lizzo called the record the “song of the summer,” and now that it’s here, there may be some validity to that. “About Damn Time” is an empowering anthem that finds Lizzo overcoming her past doubts and rediscovering her glamour through the uptempo record. The track also arrives with a video that watches her turn the halls of the quiet Stressed And Sexy Support Group building into a colorful and vibrant dancefloor.

Along with the new track, Lizzo announced the title and release date of her upcoming third album. Special will arrive on July 15 and it will also include the previously-released “Rumors” with Cardi B. “I think that the music really is going to speak for itself,” she said about the album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music according to a press release. “I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love.”

She continued, “I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

You can watch the video for “About Damn Time” above.

Special is out 7/15 via Nice Life and Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

