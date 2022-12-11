SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Album Has Us All Crying, Including Lizzo

SZA’s latest project seems to have us all in our feelings, including big stars like Lizzo. Fans and celebrities alike have been sharing their thoughts about the TDE’s artist highly anticipated second studio album, S.O.S.

A clip from Lizzo’s Instagram Live has been circulating where the “About Damn Time” singer can be seen giving a teary-eyed reaction to one of the album’s tracks, “Nobody Gets Me,” complete with a nice glass of wine.

Maybe celebrities aren’t so different from us after all.

Fans seem to agree with Lizzo’s sentiments. SZA definitely has a knack for making us all reflect on past relationships and the pitfalls of love.

“Same, girl,” one fan tweeted.

Same, girl — #1 leorio fan (@iandvrham) December 11, 2022

Another person pointed out how relatable Lizzo’s reaction was and admitted we all get a little emotional sometimes.

“She just like me,” they wrote.

She just like me — drew barrymore (@JOHKHAYEKE) December 11, 2022

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old singer dropped a video to the new song, tapping into her emo side. Shot in greyscale, the video gives off a relatable moody vibe. SZA can be seen atop a roof overlooking the city, adorned with her trademark baggy clothes, as she sings, “How am I supposed to let you go? / Only like myself when I’m with you.”

Watch SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” video below.

