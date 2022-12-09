sza sos return
SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Had Fans Thanking The Heavens Over Her Long-Awaited Return

“Yeah… SZA put her whole p*ssy in this album.”

That’s just one of the exuberant tweets proliferating on Twitter in the wake of S.O.S., the long-awaited sophomore album from TDE singer SZA. SZA finally released her second album following a five-year hiatus after her debut album CTRL. For a while, it felt a lot like Detox or Chinese Democracy, one of those albums that might never actually come out and fade into urban legend status. But with its release today, it gave fans plenty of reasons to break out some of their most outlandish reactions.

Those reactions ranged from relief at “surviving the album drought” to being overwhelmed with emotion at the album’s raw, vulnerable content.

Some fans were dismayed to find out that SZA plans for S.O.S. to be her swan song. The singer has often expressed her discontent with the recording industry and the trappings of fame, threatening to walk away permanently.

One thing is for certain: The wait appears to have been worth it, giving SZA’s longsuffering fans a wide-ranging body of work with relatable themes, thrilling collaborations, and nostalgic, pop-punk content. Whether it really does turn out to be her final album or not, S.O.S. is living up to the hype early on.

S.O.S. is out now via TDE and RCA.

