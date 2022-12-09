SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Had Fans Thanking The Heavens Over Her Long-Awaited Return

“Yeah… SZA put her whole p*ssy in this album.”

That’s just one of the exuberant tweets proliferating on Twitter in the wake of S.O.S., the long-awaited sophomore album from TDE singer SZA. SZA finally released her second album following a five-year hiatus after her debut album CTRL. For a while, it felt a lot like Detox or Chinese Democracy, one of those albums that might never actually come out and fade into urban legend status. But with its release today, it gave fans plenty of reasons to break out some of their most outlandish reactions.

yeah….sza put her whole pussy in this album — ً (@brefaiith) December 9, 2022

SZA did her thing on SOS man pic.twitter.com/DbsuCmzdff — Word on the Street Chile (@WordOnTheStreez) December 8, 2022

Just finished listening to SOS by szapic.twitter.com/2OavHXDn3R — Mika (@Arisafetyn) December 8, 2022

SZA just don’t miss…. SOS full of bangers but the CRACK IN “LOW” pic.twitter.com/VAgoxdbSw3 — onah. (@onahcb) December 9, 2022

Those reactions ranged from relief at “surviving the album drought” to being overwhelmed with emotion at the album’s raw, vulnerable content.

SZA’s album is out now, it’s time to reopen some old wounds pic.twitter.com/scDRdvODDG — DIDU (@muglare) December 9, 2022

listening to sza sophomore album.. we really made it pic.twitter.com/MLvSlHGzUe — ً (@SAYlTLlKEDAT) December 9, 2022

my emotions while listening to new sza album #sossza pic.twitter.com/mQoI1KuSE9 — Solana Imani Rowes Publicist 🇨🇴 (@livingforsolana) December 9, 2022

new sza album got me like this pic.twitter.com/1D9nNUacZO — debb (@chacon_deb) December 9, 2022

Some fans were dismayed to find out that SZA plans for S.O.S. to be her swan song. The singer has often expressed her discontent with the recording industry and the trappings of fame, threatening to walk away permanently.

you can tell this sza last album fr, she put every genre on this bitch — ? (@aliyahInterlude) December 9, 2022

so this is really sza’s last album huh pic.twitter.com/AB4iVGi2C6 — deja’ ミ☆ (@dejadehaan) December 9, 2022

wdym frank ocean officially retired and this is sza’s last album pic.twitter.com/ivGXguanRz — ashley muthami (@ashleymuthami) December 9, 2022

How Sza could drop a masterpiece and say this her last album?!!!! Girl I need you to be lying 😩 — 𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@ashakiiii) December 9, 2022

One thing is for certain: The wait appears to have been worth it, giving SZA’s longsuffering fans a wide-ranging body of work with relatable themes, thrilling collaborations, and nostalgic, pop-punk content. Whether it really does turn out to be her final album or not, S.O.S. is living up to the hype early on.

S.O.S. is out now via TDE and RCA.