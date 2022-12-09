There are those who think that SZA looks substantially different now than she did at the start of her career. Naturally, then, the singer has dealt with rumors about her getting A Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and other sorts of plastic surgery for years. Now, it appears she’s addressed all the talk on her just-released new album, S.O.S..

On the project’s title track, SZA says, “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” Later, at the start of “Conceited,” she sings, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

One thing SZA has talked about previously is her relationship with weight loss, like in 2017 when she defended Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” lyrics about stretch marks. She said, “How is that misogyny if he’s supporting positive body image? I think that’s so weird, and it’s reaching. If you want to support women, you should support all shapes of women. I used to be 200 pounds, and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more comfort and solace with Kendrick reinforcing that I’m beautiful. I don’t really feel anything misogynistic from that.”

Listen to “S.O.S.” and “Conceited” below.

S.O.S. is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment. Get it here.