SZA Voices A Relatable Complaint In Her Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Video

SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S., is (finally) out now via RCA and Top Dawg Entertainment, and fans have been celebrating all day. They’ve marveled at her reimagining of Radiohead’s signature hit “Creep” on “Special,” fallen in love with the lush songwriting on her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration, “Ghost In The Machine,” and relived their emo glory days thanks to the pop-punk vibes of “F2F.” But, as it turns out, Ms. SZA wasn’t finished yet.

12 hours after the album’s release, SZA has shared the music video for her latest single, “Nobody Gets Me.” It’s a soul-searching breakup anthem on which she relatably questions the wisdom of walking away from the only person she feels truly understands her, and the video reflects that vibe. Shot in moody grayscale, the video sees SZA standing on a rooftop overlooking the city in one of her trademark, baggy, sports paraphernalia looks as she sings, “How am I supposed to let you go? / Only like myself when I’m with you.”

“Nobody Gets Me” builds on the momentum of her previously released singles, “Shirt” and “I Hate U,” but fans are already picking their favorite songs from the album, which already looks like like a worthy successor to her debut CTRL and a smash hit in its own right.

Watch SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” video above.