Lizzo
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Will Perform On The Last ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Of The Year

Lizzo is set to perform on Saturday Night Live next Saturday (December 17) in an episode hosted by Elvis actor Austin Butler. The news was announced last night during the SNL broadcast.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were originally set to perform, however, due to keyboardist Nick Zinner’s pneumonia, they have been forced to cancel their appearance.

The band issued a statement on social media saying:

“As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been and up and down recovery process. The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result, we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live. YYYs have enjoyed the incredible highs of being supported on KROQ and the huge honor of being chosen to close out SNL‘s 2022. We are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions.”

This marks Lizzo’s second time performing on SNL this year, and her third time overall.

“It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week,” said Lizzo in a tweet.

Lizzo is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #SNLTags: , , ,
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Latin Albums Of 2022
by:
×