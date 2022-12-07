During last night’s People’s Choice Awards, Lizzo won Song Of The Year (“About Damn Time”) and People’s Champion — with her speech for the second award making significant news today. The fan-voted event found Lizzo’s Champion award being introduced by her mom, making it all the more special of a moment.

“I’ma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept,” she said. “Because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people, you know what I’m saying?”

🎶 In case nobody told you today, you're special 🎶@lizzo is your 2022 People's Champion! 🌟 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/iwhfyiLFDo — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 7, 2022

“I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform,” Lizzo continued. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. I am sharing this honor. Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

Lizzo greeted a handful of activists, naming each person and their causes, from fighting for Flint, Michingan to have clean drinking water to advocating for indigenous communities. As the introduction progressed, Lizzo and the guests were both brought to tears. She hugged a woman who lost her sister, a teacher who protected students in Uvalde. And, at the end of the lineup, she also included Breonna Taylor’s mother, giving space to women across all fields of champion work.

Watch Lizzo’s full People’s Champion award speech above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.