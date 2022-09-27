This past weekend, Lizzo kicked off The Special Tour and so far, she has a couple of concerts under her belt, with a third one coming tonight (September 27) at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena. It’s a relatively small sample size at the moment when it comes to setlists, but there’s still enough information to go off of to answer the question: What songs has Lizzo been performing on her 2022 tour?

Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, has the answer. According to their data, both concerts had the same setlist, perhaps an indication that it will stay pretty much that way throughout the tour. The shows opened with “The Sign” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” before closing with a two-song encore of “Juice” and “About Damn Time.”

As for album-by-album representation, Special is on top when it comes to songs from the album performed during the show, followed by Cuz I Love You and Coconut Oil. At both concerts, she has also covered Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.”

Check out the setlist from Lizzo’s tour so far below.

1. “The Sign”

2. “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”

3. “Soulmate”

4. “Grrrls”

5. “Boys”

6. “Tempo”

7. “Rumors”

8. “Scuse Me”

9. “Naked”

10. “Jerome”

11. “Break Up Twice”

12. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (Lauryn Hill cover)

13. “Special”

14. “I’m Every Woman” (Chaka Khan cover)

15. “Like A Girl”

16. “Birthday Girl/Happy Birthday”

17. “Everybody’s Gay”

18. “Water Me”

19. “Cuz I Love You”

20. “If You Love Me”

21. “Coldplay”

22. “Truth Hurts”

23. “I Love You B*tch”

24. “Good As Hell”

25. “Juice” (encore)

26. “About Damn Time” (encore)

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.