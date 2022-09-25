Emmy Award-winning singer, rapper, and flutist Lizzo may soon be able to add another feat to her incredibly stacked resume. Next week, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer will bring her Special tour to the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Ahead of the show, she received a special invitation from the Library Of Congress to check out their incredible flute collection.

“The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800,” said Carla Hayden, the Librarian Of Congress, in a tweet. “It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.'”

Lizzo replied to the tweet, saying, “IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!”

IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!! https://t.co/aPcIthlqeo — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 24, 2022

Lizzo has been playing the flute since she was 12 years old. On an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lizzo showed off some of her flute skills in the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, and also revealed that she named her personal flute ‘Sasha Floot,’ in honor of Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce.

