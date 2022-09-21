When Does Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour’ Start?

Lizzo is kicking off The Special Tour this week! She will be touring across North America starting September 23, with Latto appearing as a special guest opener for the shows. In support of her recent album Special, fans can expect to hear Lizzo’s anthem “About Damn Time” and other songs from the record.

Produced by Live Nation, Lizzo’s tour will run through the fall, as she visits a number of arenas across the country – from Madison Square Garden to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With releasing and now touring the album, Lizzo has had a busy year. She also shared the stage with Harry Styles at his Coachella set in April.

“I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her!” Lizzo told LA’s 104.3 MYfm following the April announcement.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Lizzo’s The Special Tour dates.

09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.