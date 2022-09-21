When Does Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour’ Start?

Lizzo is kicking off The Special Tour this week! She will be touring across North America starting September 23, with Latto appearing as a special guest opener for the shows. In support of her recent album Special, fans can expect to hear Lizzo’s anthem “About Damn Time” and other songs from the record.
Produced by Live Nation, Lizzo’s tour will run through the fall, as she visits a number of arenas across the country – from Madison Square Garden to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With releasing and now touring the album, Lizzo has had a busy year. She also shared the stage with Harry Styles at his Coachella set in April.
“I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her!” Lizzo told LA’s 104.3 MYfm following the April announcement.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Lizzo’s The Special Tour dates.
09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.