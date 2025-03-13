Lizzo has launched a full-blown comeback in recent weeks, starting with the song “Love In Real Life” last month. That’s also the title of her upcoming album, and now we’ve gotten another taste of it via today’s (March 13) new song, “Still Bad.”

Lizzo told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that while the song is funk- and disco-sounding now, it actually started as a country song:

“Recording ‘Still Bad’ was interesting because it started off as a country song and it was like, ‘I don’t need them, I need a drink.’ I think this song is so interesting because like it was just… the sentiment was more important than the sound. The lyrics had to come from that, ‘I lost my dog, I need some whiskey,’ kind of deep sadness or country kind of rhetoric. Then finding the sound was so long and tedious. I’m telling you, if I could do an album of just versions of ‘Still Bad,’ I’d have like a 10-track album. We had like a super indie sleaze version. We had like a super Coachella, Blood Orange, 2016 version. We had the country version. We had a super fast, like almost punk version. This song has had so many iterations because… We had like a Franz Ferdinand kind of version where we wanted to like change the tempo. So I think finding this sound I’m so proud of, but we had to like really dig for this song, for this record, for the music.”

She also said of her album, “I think that real life is the only place that love exists. It’s [called] Love In Real Life because I think that I have mistaken the sort of gratification that you get from social media as love. Because there was a time that in real life I wasn’t reaching out to the people who were closest to me or I was in isolation. The internet was the only place I felt seen and appreciated. I would post a lot on Instagram, or Twitter, or on TikTok, and I would get my emotions off, and it felt like a friend, and it felt like a therapist. I think it was a safe space for me until it wasn’t.”

Listen to “Still Bad” above.