Grammy Award-winning musicians Lizzo and SZA spend a great deal of time together. As best friends, that should not come as a shocker. However, a recent confession from Lizzo about their working relationship has left supporters gagged.

During a recent Twitch stream (viewable here), the “Special” singer revealed that she, SZA, and a third unnamed musician almost started a rock band called “P*ssy Lasers.”

“We just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry,” she said. “We [had] this little period of time when we were just linking up in the studio. One particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P*ssy Lasers.”

She continued: “We were going to start a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her.”

Lizzo did not reveal why they decided against it. However, she did praise SZA for exploring rock elements in her music as heard on SOS’ “F2F.”

Although the rock band didn’t come into fruition, that does not mean the duo does not have something tucked away. Given that Lizzo recently teased new music fans hope the pair collaborates soon.