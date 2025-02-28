Lizzo is officially back — and fans are saying she sounds better than ever. Today (February 28), the Grammy Award winner shared the title track and lead single from her forthcoming album, Love In Real Life.

To celebrate her musical return, the “Break Up Twice” singer is gearing up to take the stage. Next month, Lizzo will treat some lucky fans to a string of intimate shows ahead of her forthcoming project’s release. Over on Lizzo’s website, Lizzo revealed a string of pop-up performances she has titled “Lizzo In Real Life.”

While Lizzo is used to commanded tens of thousands at a time, these concerts are about closeness. To kick things off, on March 12, Lizzo will tackle The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Lizzo’s next cozy show will be held at New York City’s Irving Plaza. To end off her live schedule, Lizzo will perform at First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18 — a return supporters have long hoped for.

Details surrounding the shows (special guests, setlists, etc) have not yet been released. Still, fans are ready to throw their support behind the drastic scale back to hear what Lizzo’s been cooking up in the studio.

The general sale for Lizzo’s upcoming show is scheduled to start on March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. However, over on Lizzo’s website fans can sign up to join the presale queue. Find more information here.