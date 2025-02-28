Lizzo Searches For ‘Love In Real Life’ In Her Comeback Single

Lizzo’s back! In the video for the “Truth Hurts” singer’s comeback single, “Love In Real Life,” Lizzo addresses some of the stress she’s been under, while liberally calling back to some of her favorite musical moments through the years. There are homages to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Bad,” and “Dirty Diana” videos, there are some sprinklings of Prince’s oeuvre, some ’80s New Wave, and a whole lot of the defiant attitude we’ve come to love from hitmaker.

However, no matter how confident you are or good you are at rolling with the punches, sometimes, you just need to get away. That’s what “Love In Real Life” is about: stepping away from the people and situations pulling you down and stepping out on the town, hoping tequila does her job. The song’s a bit of a swerve from Lizzo’s usual R&B and pop-influenced sounds as well, taking some cues from 2000s pop-punk and maybe a little rockabilly(?).

In the time since her last flurry of activity, Lizzo admitted to struggling with depression, and has been battling workplace abuse allegations from some of her former dancers. However, it seems she’s regaining some of her old sense of humor, and getting back to her love for the music that inspired her.

Watch Lizzo’s “Love In Real Life” video above.