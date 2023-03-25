This past week, SZA’s SOS tour came to a close at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. After a successful run, the “Kill Bill” hitmaker had to go out with a bang.

Early on in the night, SZA was joined by Phoebe Bridgers, and the two performed their collaboration, “Ghost In The Machine.” Bridgers had previously made a surprise appearance at SZA’s New York City show at Madison Square Garden.

SZA on stage tonight with Phoebe Bridgers performing “Ghost In The Machine” in Los Angeles, California!💚🛟🆘 #SOSTour #SOSTourLA2 pic.twitter.com/DnSXGvDn3x — SOS Tour Updates 🛟 (@SOSTourUpdates) March 24, 2023

Toward the end of the night, Lizzo made a surprise appearance, and the two performed SZA’s remix of “Special,” the title track to Lizzo’s sophomore album.

This is perhaps a full-circle moment for the two collaborators and besties, as SZA made a surprise appearance during the final show of Lizzo’s Special tour last year, which is where the two revealed the “Special” remix.

On SOS, Lizzo and SZA collaborated on the rock-influenced “F2F,” on which, Lizzo co-wrote and contributed background vocals. In an interview with Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast last December, SZA revealed that she and Lizzo recorded “five or six songs” during the SOS recording sessions. Perhaps some more of their collabs will appear on the upcoming SOS deluxe edition.

You can check out clips from the SZA concert above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.