SZA Phoebe Bridgers 2022
Getty Image/Top Dawg Entertainment/Derrick Rossignol
Music

Phoebe Bridgers Made A Suprise Appearance At SZA’s New York Concert To Perform ‘Ghost In The Machine’

SZA is pulling out all the stops on her SOS tour. Tonight (March 4), she performed the first of two New York City shows at Madison Square Garden. During her tour, a special guest made a surprise appearance on stage.

In a clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter, SZA brought out Phoebe Bridgers for a performance of “Ghost In The Machine” from SZA’s sophomore album, SOS. Surprising the audience, Bridgers performed her verse of their collab, alongside SZA.

Tonight marks the first time Bridgers and SZA have performed the song live together.

In an interview with NME, Bridgers revealed how the collaboration came together just days before SOS was supposed to drop.

“She just hit me up. She just sent me a DM, and then it all happened so fast,” said Bridgers. “I wasn’t really used to that in that pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later. It’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? OK, it’s out next week.’ It was so recent, which I really like. I like that turnaround time. Personally, I sit on stuff for so long and it takes me years to make albums. I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle.”

Check out a clip of the “Ghost In The Machine” performance above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×