Lizzo and SZA both had massive 2022s with Special and SOS. As two world-dominating stars, they’ve dealt with a lot of hate, whether that’s Lizzo receiving body-shaming comments or SZA being criticized for exploring romantic relationships in her work. The pair always know how to stand up for themselves, and they teamed up for a gorgeous remix of Lizzo’s title track which reckons with staying strong despite the people who try to keep you down.

The song opens with a bewitching verse from SZA, immediately addressing the constant influx of hate she receives and not hesitating to call it out: “Woke up this morning to somebody in a video / Talking about something I posted in a video / If it wasn’t me then would you even get offended? Or / Is it just because I’m Black and heavy?”

With SZA hopping on the track and contributing strong, beautiful vocals, “Special” becomes even more motivational and encouraging than it originally was. The both of them together are unstoppable, and it’s sure to be a chart-topping hit that’ll remind fans of their worth.

Listen to the “Special” remix above.

