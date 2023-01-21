Despite Beyoncé‘s strict “no phone or video policy” for attendees at her private performance at The Royal Atlantis in Dubai, leaked footage has surfaced online. Before the event started, guests were handed specially-made pouches to put their phones in due to the event’s strict no-filming policy, but it doesn’t look like that helped.

The event was invite-only, with several celebrities, journalists, and influencers attending the show.

In one of the clips of the exclusive concert, the Grammy winner brought out her eldest daughter Blue Ivy while performing “Brown Skin Girl.” In the clip, the hitmaker and mother of three encouraged the crowd, with her daughter right beside her, that if “they love a brown-skinned woman,” to sing along.

Blue Ivy and Beyonce performing “BROWN SKIN GIRL”. #DUBAICHELLA pic.twitter.com/1i2xRNYf9L — Beyoncé Charts (@beycharts) January 21, 2023

It was also revealed that Queen Bey would not perform any of her hits off her new hit album, Reinassance, which was released this past July. TMZ reported that the “Break My Soul” singer was reportedly paid $24 million for her performance.

Throughout the concert, Beyoncé performed some of her biggest hits such as “Halo,” “Naughty Girl,” “Drunk In Love,” and more. While fans may be losing their patience with Queen Bey, hopefully, some of the clips and news of her new Ivy Park campaign will satisfy them.

The entertainer’s latest fashion line, “Park Trail,” features gender-neutral performance apparel pieces, including sequined jackets, faux fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters, and sweatshirts in forest green, lime green, cream white, indigo orange, purple and a camouflage print. Offset and his son Kody, Ice Spice, Devon Aoki, and more are expected to join in the upcoming promotional campaign.