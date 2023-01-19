Lizzo People's Choice Awards 2022
Lizzo Resurfaced An Old TikTok To Prove She Correctly Predicted The App’s Potential Influence

Lizzo was named TikTok’s top music artist of 2022, generating more total video views on the app than any of her peers. Even when haters crowded her TikTok comments earlier this week, Lizzo used it to her advantage.

“Y’all love to make fun of me, and then a year later, everybody’s doing what I’m doing. This has happened time and time again,” Lizzo said in a TikTok responding to someone bullying her over her new hairstyle. And her latest TikTok bolsters her status as a trendsetter.

Lizzo resurfaced a TikTok she originally posted in April 2020, where she said, “To all the TikTok creators out there, especially the ones who don’t have millions of followers, you are so poppin’.” That video is stitched with a new video of Lizzo proclaiming (and singing), “Did I lie?!”

She continued, “I made that video April 2020, and mind you, I’ve been on this app for a long time. I have Musical.ly’s on my page right now. I said that this app is incredible because some of the best talent undiscovered is on this app right now, and I said keep makin’ yo content because if I see it, I know they see it. Brands, other artists. And it’s just incredible to see how far this app has come since 2020. How it has shook the industry. There’s people on my FYP now who used to talk sh*t about this app — making TikToks. Making TikToks! I’m proud of y’all.”

Watch it below.

@lizzo

#stitch with @lizzo the power you hold…

♬ original sound – lizzo

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

