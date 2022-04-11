Lizzo 2021
Lizzo Teases ‘About Damn Time’ With A Confident Instagram Video, Calling It The ‘Song Of The Summer’

A new era of Lizzo began late last year with the unveiling of her first single in two years, “Rumors.” Last month, Lizzo announced on Instagram that her follow-up to 2019’s chart-topping Cuz I Love You was finally finished. It was clear from the caption that she’s happy with the material and excited to share it with the world.

She’s so stoked about her new music, in fact, that she can’t help but give us glimpses of it. On The Late Late Show a couple of weeks ago, she previewed an unreleased track titled “About Damn Time.” Corden pulled out a vinyl record with a simple sleeve that said, “TOP SECRET Lizzo New Music 2022.” He then popped the record on a portable turntable and played about 30 seconds.

Now, she’s back with a brief clip of the ’70s-inspired song again, this time on Instagram with a fierce video that shows off a lot of skin while she walks onto a plane. Her caption reads: “SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14.” Fans in the comment praise her confidence — both in herself and her body as well as in her forthcoming music. Considering the success of her last album, she has every reason to believe these new songs will take over the world.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

